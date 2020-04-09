UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Purchased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,053,079 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 477,919 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.17% of UBS Group worth $56,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,817,961,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,748,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,042,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,760,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,299,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,093 shares during the last quarter. 35.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UBS traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 405,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,311,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.60. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut UBS Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

In other news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs sold 506,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $4,338,310.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 765,316 shares of company stock valued at $6,495,034. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

