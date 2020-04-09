UBS Group AG Acquires 41,187 Shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 55.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,842 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,187 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.17% of NIC worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in NIC in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of NIC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIC by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in NIC in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sidoti started coverage on shares of NIC in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded NIC from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. DA Davidson raised shares of NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NIC in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

Shares of NASDAQ EGOV opened at $24.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.23. NIC Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.48 and a 52 week high of $24.49. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). NIC had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $87.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. NIC’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIC Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from NIC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.75%.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

