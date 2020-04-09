Tuttle Tactical Management Trims Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Tuttle Tactical Management lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 86.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,013 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,167,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,203,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 323,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,376,000 after buying an additional 8,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,227,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $133.15. 436,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,860,050. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEP. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.90.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.