Tuttle Tactical Management Takes Position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 115,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,191,000. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 makes up approximately 1.7% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tuttle Tactical Management owned approximately 0.34% of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 alerts:

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.83. The stock had a trading volume of 209,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,629,821. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.49. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $80.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0566 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.