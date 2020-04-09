Tuttle Tactical Management Takes $4.38 Million Position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 74,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,000. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tuttle Tactical Management owned about 0.74% of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Capital One National Association bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA UVXY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.08. The stock had a trading volume of 44,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,334,059. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.50. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $135.00.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

