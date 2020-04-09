Tuttle Tactical Management Takes $254,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 106,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.6% during the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 15,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.9% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8.7% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 57,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KO. DZ Bank upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. HSBC raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.85.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 167,027 shares of company stock worth $9,620,065 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded up $1.40 on Thursday, hitting $49.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,326,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,118,262. The firm has a market cap of $199.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

