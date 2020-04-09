Tuttle Tactical Management Takes $1.89 Million Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,377 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,000. Tyler Technologies makes up approximately 1.0% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,528,000 after purchasing an additional 323,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $162,390,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 481,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,365,000 after buying an additional 13,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 460,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,285,000 after buying an additional 9,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 445,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,610,000 after buying an additional 10,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.25, for a total value of $18,438,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 220,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,963,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.54, for a total value of $3,325,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,498,886.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,050 shares of company stock valued at $30,295,348 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $315.75. 6,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,240. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.74, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $299.35 and its 200-day moving average is $292.52. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.90 and a 52 week high of $340.80.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $288.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.57 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.49%. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.78.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

