Tuttle Tactical Management Takes $1.86 Million Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,000. Dollar Tree comprises about 1.0% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,287,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,237 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,779,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,769 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,253,000 after purchasing an additional 123,417 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,049,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,810,000 after purchasing an additional 799,936 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $255,510,000. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.26 per share, for a total transaction of $37,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,663.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DLTR stock traded up $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $80.12. 9,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,218,697. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $119.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.43.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Dollar Tree to and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.52.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

