Tuttle Tactical Management Sells 24,435 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Tuttle Tactical Management cut its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,435 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

NASDAQ:SQQQ traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,891,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,086,715. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $48.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average of $24.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0652 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.