Tuttle Tactical Management Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Tuttle Tactical Management lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,675 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,329,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,711 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,969,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,567,000 after buying an additional 254,778 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,590,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,688,000 after buying an additional 470,538 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,524,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,244,000 after buying an additional 894,625 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,268,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,672,000 after buying an additional 424,606 shares during the period.

Shares of AMJ traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,244,735. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.55. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $26.06.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.