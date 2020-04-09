Tuttle Tactical Management Raises Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Tuttle Tactical Management increased its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 124.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares during the period. American Tower makes up approximately 1.1% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank grew its position in American Tower by 289.3% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Edward Jones upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. New Street Research upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.92.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $252.58. The stock had a trading volume of 41,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,707,117. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.71 and its 200 day moving average is $225.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.88 billion, a PE ratio of 60.48, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.40. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $258.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 52.26%.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 2,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total transaction of $488,407.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,589.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,402. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

