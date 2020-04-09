Tuttle Tactical Management Purchases Shares of 8,276 Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,239,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $460,003,000 after purchasing an additional 556,316 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,176,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $309,024,000 after buying an additional 35,508 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 452.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 874,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $124,191,000 after buying an additional 716,309 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 768,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,074,000 after buying an additional 484,173 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,285,000. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VAR traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.70. 4,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,920. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $150.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.05). Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 1,090 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.19, for a total value of $160,437.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,717 shares in the company, valued at $252,725.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Andrew Eckert sold 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total transaction of $804,758.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,754.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,245,186 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VAR shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $166.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.67.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

