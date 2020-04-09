Tuttle Tactical Management Purchases Shares of 1,453 RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,453 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in RingCentral by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 955,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,128,000 after buying an additional 97,900 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth $1,191,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 34.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RNG. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $203.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $194.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.35.

NYSE RNG traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $220.95. 2,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,282. RingCentral Inc has a 1 year low of $101.49 and a 1 year high of $256.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -343.98 and a beta of 0.65.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $252.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.38 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total transaction of $80,847.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,211.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 6,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.84, for a total transaction of $1,556,503.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,493,009.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,363 shares of company stock valued at $24,869,313 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.