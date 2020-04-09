Tuttle Tactical Management Purchases New Stake in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,776 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COUP. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth $4,570,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Coupa Software by 2,855.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coupa Software by 173.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Several analysts have issued reports on COUP shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Coupa Software from $137.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $166.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.28.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 1,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $149,385.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,348,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.72, for a total value of $43,252.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,659.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,923 shares of company stock worth $22,920,063. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COUP traded up $5.25 on Thursday, reaching $141.63. 105,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,280,356. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.78. Coupa Software Inc has a 12 month low of $87.63 and a 12 month high of $178.00. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

