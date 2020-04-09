Tuttle Tactical Management Purchases New Holdings in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,147,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,759,055,000 after acquiring an additional 32,316,244 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $271,810,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 204.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,655,560 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $346,636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,833,289 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,394,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $338,832,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979,108 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 230.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,667,032 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $287,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745,838 shares during the period. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Uber Technologies news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $6,283,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $1,600,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,539,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,634,557.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,790,000 shares of company stock valued at $60,367,100 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

UBER traded up $1.91 on Thursday, reaching $28.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,461,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,708,532. Uber Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08. The stock has a market cap of $44.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.99 and its 200 day moving average is $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

UBER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. MKM Partners raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Loop Capital reissued a “positive” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Uber Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.55.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

