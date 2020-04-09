Tuttle Tactical Management Makes New Investment in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $3.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $237.44. 48,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,596,588. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.28. The firm has a market cap of $111.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $174.80 and a 52 week high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $255.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

In related news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $352,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,069.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 3,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $841,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,206 shares of company stock worth $13,907,049 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

