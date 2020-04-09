Tuttle Tactical Management Makes New Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,393,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,028 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,846,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,877 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $4,139,107,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,407,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,886,000 after purchasing an additional 915,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,945,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,750,000 after purchasing an additional 799,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.13.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $143.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,052,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,545,538. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.25 and its 200 day moving average is $138.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.65. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

