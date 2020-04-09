Tuttle Tactical Management Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,892 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,000. Adobe accounts for 1.0% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $1,495,666,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 32,093.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 1,008,055 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,128,924 shares of the software company’s stock worth $702,139,000 after buying an additional 547,982 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,279,037 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,411,269,000 after buying an additional 408,234 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2,978.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 384,766 shares of the software company’s stock worth $126,900,000 after purchasing an additional 372,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Cleveland Research raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Adobe from to in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.44.

ADBE stock traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $320.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,736,640. The stock has a market cap of $148.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $386.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $328.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.99.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total transaction of $552,608.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,556,473.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,681 shares of company stock valued at $11,139,763. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

