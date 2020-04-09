Tuttle Tactical Management Makes New $809,000 Investment in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 1,771.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 30,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.96. 5,325,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,955,223. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $44.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.