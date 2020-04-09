Tuttle Tactical Management Makes New $796,000 Investment in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $2,862,508.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KMX. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on CarMax from $118.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CarMax from $112.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.61.

KMX traded up $6.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.45. The stock had a trading volume of 171,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,108,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. CarMax, Inc has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $103.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.09.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

