Tuttle Tactical Management Invests $315,000 in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,521 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDDY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Godaddy by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 16,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Godaddy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Godaddy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GDDY. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Godaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised Godaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Godaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

In other Godaddy news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 16,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $1,215,927.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,122 shares in the company, valued at $9,481,428.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $206,045.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,777,389.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 129,692 shares of company stock valued at $9,564,882. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457,863. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Godaddy Inc has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $82.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.05.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Godaddy had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $780.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.03 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Godaddy Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

