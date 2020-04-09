Tuttle Tactical Management Invests $3.18 Million in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 82.7% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 411,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,544,000 after buying an additional 186,323 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 114,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.97 on Thursday, hitting $111.86. The stock had a trading volume of 80,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,174. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

