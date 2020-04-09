Tuttle Tactical Management Invests $1.90 Million in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,000. Masimo comprises about 1.0% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Masimo by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from to in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.06.

In related news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 8,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $1,428,254.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,254.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 7,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $1,319,690.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,511 shares of company stock worth $32,380,712. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MASI traded up $1.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $186.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,257. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $118.93 and a twelve month high of $189.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.13.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $247.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.