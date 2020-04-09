Tuttle Tactical Management Invests $1.85 Million in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,000. CME Group comprises 1.0% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,108,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth approximately $19,232,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 711,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,284,000 after buying an additional 7,156 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on CME Group from $216.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.92.

NASDAQ CME traded up $5.30 on Thursday, hitting $186.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397,532. CME Group Inc has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $225.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.23. The firm has a market cap of $63.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.35.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.48% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,061 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total value of $622,515.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,447.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total value of $1,185,651.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,298,300.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,147 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

