Tuttle Tactical Management Invests $1.10 Million in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 215.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the period. Eastern Bank raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 23,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $1,141,378.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,446,315.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $56,094.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,036.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,528 shares of company stock worth $2,215,891. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $4.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $143.04. 161,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,872,149. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.90.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

