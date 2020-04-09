Tuttle Tactical Management Increases Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Tuttle Tactical Management raised its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in SBA Communications by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,115,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,232,807,000 after purchasing an additional 298,236 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,043,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,419,000 after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,462,000 after purchasing an additional 89,680 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $227,897,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 788,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,044,000 after acquiring an additional 149,448 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded SBA Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of SBA Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $292.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.71.

SBA Communications stock traded up $7.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $309.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,756. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $193.91 and a 1-year high of $309.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $272.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.80. The company has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.92 and a beta of 0.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $513.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.66 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 7.30%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 37,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.04, for a total transaction of $10,553,027.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,221,824.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.02, for a total transaction of $14,912,988.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 208,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,432,538.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,244 shares of company stock worth $40,935,832 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.