Tuttle Tactical Management Increases Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Tuttle Tactical Management raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 63.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,765 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $19,548,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 19,523 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 157,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,539,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.5% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $5.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.07. The company had a trading volume of 638,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,947,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.05 and its 200-day moving average is $132.36. The company has a market cap of $191.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.91.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

