Tuttle Tactical Management Has $6.32 Million Stock Position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Tuttle Tactical Management boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) by 317.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 392,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 298,653 shares during the period. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury comprises about 3.4% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury were worth $6,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 58,118 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 10,695.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,631 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter worth $5,764,000. SSI Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 62,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.28. 1,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,207,190. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

