Tuttle Tactical Management Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Tuttle Tactical Management lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 56.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences makes up 1.0% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $181,852.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,210.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $5,246,817.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,067,889.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,539 shares of company stock worth $18,034,510. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW traded up $2.92 on Thursday, hitting $209.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,729. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.13. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a fifty-two week low of $154.52 and a fifty-two week high of $247.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $263.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $272.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $270.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

