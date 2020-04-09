Tuttle Tactical Management Buys Shares of 4,142 ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,142 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ANSYS news, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.44, for a total transaction of $826,671.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,191,658.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.38, for a total transaction of $269,369.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,479.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,867 shares of company stock worth $4,194,852 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $241.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,858. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.25 and a fifty-two week high of $299.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.93 and a 200-day moving average of $245.38.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $492.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.59 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 15.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $295.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.11.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

