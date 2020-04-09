Tuttle Tactical Management Buys Shares of 216,096 ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 216,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,212,000. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 comprises 2.8% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tuttle Tactical Management owned about 0.32% of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,894,000. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 735.9% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 166,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 146,929 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,588,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $570,000.

SPXU traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.72. 8,227,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,937,598. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $43.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.89 and a 200 day moving average of $22.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0416 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

