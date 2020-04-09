Tuttle Tactical Management Buys New Position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $19,256,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 285,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,511 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 39.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 291,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROP. Cowen lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $368.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.00.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total value of $804,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,350,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $319.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,427. The company has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.08. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $395.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $328.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.95.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 32.94%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

