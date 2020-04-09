Tuttle Tactical Management Buys New Position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 56,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,000. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares comprises about 1.3% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Tuttle Tactical Management owned approximately 0.94% of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 3,188.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,929 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $660,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,282,000.

Shares of TMF stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.47. 29,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,923. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $19.54 and a twelve month high of $58.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.34.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

