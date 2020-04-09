Tuttle Tactical Management Acquires Shares of 8,897 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,897 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra boosted their price target on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.42.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $165.99. 6,010,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,136,744. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.01. The company has a market cap of $1,255.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $116.13 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

