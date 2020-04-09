Tuttle Tactical Management Acquires Shares of 38,925 ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY)

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 38,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000. Tuttle Tactical Management owned 0.66% of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter worth $456,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $10,788,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 153,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 44,010 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 799,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 201,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,844,000.

Get ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

VIXY traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.33. 471,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,716,900. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.59. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $64.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.