Tuttle Tactical Management Acquires Shares of 2,642 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,642 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $3,440,000. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.42.

COST traded down $3.79 on Thursday, hitting $302.18. The company had a trading volume of 956,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,287,006. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $300.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.29. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $233.05 and a 12-month high of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

