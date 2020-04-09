Tuttle Tactical Management Acquires New Shares in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,000. Verisk Analytics accounts for approximately 1.0% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 91,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,440,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,807,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,469,000 after acquiring an additional 33,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,747,000 after acquiring an additional 17,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.93, for a total value of $4,434,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,778.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total value of $298,080.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,107,609.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,214 shares of company stock valued at $10,866,954. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ VRSK traded up $1.65 on Thursday, hitting $150.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,581. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.61 and a 52-week high of $171.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.63. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.48, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.68.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.50 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.36.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

