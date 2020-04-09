Tuttle Tactical Management Acquires New Shares in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,451 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Shopify from to in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Shopify from to in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Shopify from $675.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $575.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.67.

NYSE:SHOP traded up $18.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $433.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,885. The company has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -391.38 and a beta of 1.15. Shopify Inc has a one year low of $197.34 and a one year high of $593.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $430.97 and its 200-day moving average is $388.98.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $505.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.26 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.