Tuttle Tactical Management Acquires New Shares in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,451 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Shopify from to in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Shopify from to in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Shopify from $675.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $575.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.67.
Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $505.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.26 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.
