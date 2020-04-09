Tuttle Tactical Management Acquires New Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in SYSCO by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in SYSCO by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in SYSCO by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SYSCO by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $3.46 on Thursday, hitting $50.71. 51,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,491,254. SYSCO Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.45.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

