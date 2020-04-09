Tuttle Tactical Management Acquires 6,649 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Tuttle Tactical Management raised its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 51.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,529 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $1.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.75. The stock had a trading volume of 113,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,584,984. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.81. The stock has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.24. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.57.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.