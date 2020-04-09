Tuttle Tactical Management Acquires 2,906 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tuttle Tactical Management increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 56.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.1% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provenire Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $3,399,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.5% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 11,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.9% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in Apple by 4.8% during the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 8,554 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Grassi Investment Management lifted its holdings in Apple by 4.1% during the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 92,075 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (down from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (down from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Macquarie cut Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.27.

Shares of Apple stock traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $269.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,403,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,151,448. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $270.90 and its 200 day moving average is $272.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,164.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

