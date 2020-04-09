Tuttle Tactical Management Acquires 2,563 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Tuttle Tactical Management grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,514 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Intuit makes up about 1.0% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Intuit from $254.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Intuit from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Intuit from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Intuit from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $5.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $251.16. 8,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,348,608. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $306.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $254.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

