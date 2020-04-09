Tuttle Tactical Management Acquires 14,377 Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Tuttle Tactical Management raised its holdings in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 210.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,377 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOV. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dover by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,883,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $908,658,000 after buying an additional 43,232 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,316,000 after purchasing an additional 94,641 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,574,000 after purchasing an additional 83,640 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its holdings in Dover by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,123,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,537,000 after purchasing an additional 260,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,103,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,158,000 after purchasing an additional 86,604 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,227. Dover Corp has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $120.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

In other Dover news, Director Eric A. Spiegel purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.00 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,682 shares in the company, valued at $448,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $36,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,892 shares in the company, valued at $41,644,384.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,622 shares of company stock worth $674,751. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DOV has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Dover from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Dover from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.44.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.