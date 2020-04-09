Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) PT Set at C$0.65 by Raymond James

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) has been assigned a C$0.65 price target by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Trican Well Service from C$1.25 to C$0.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Trican Well Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Trican Well Service from C$1.30 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Trican Well Service from C$1.25 to C$0.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Trican Well Service from C$1.30 to C$1.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.01.

The firm has a market cap of $127.60 million and a PE ratio of -1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.92. Trican Well Service has a fifty-two week low of C$0.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.73.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$163.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$152.73 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trican Well Service will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gilbert Allen Brooks bought 50,000 shares of Trican Well Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.52 per share, with a total value of C$25,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 101,000 shares in the company, valued at C$52,075.60. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 85,000 shares of company stock worth $43,551.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

