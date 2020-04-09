TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock Price Up 11.9%

TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) rose 11.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.83 and last traded at $13.61, approximately 313,337 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 154,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.16.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TMDX shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on TransMedics Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransMedics Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.74 million and a PE ratio of -2.46.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransMedics Group Inc will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,541.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMDX. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,131,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,516,000 after buying an additional 365,271 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 451,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 243,034 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 736,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,995,000 after purchasing an additional 240,149 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 429,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 233,358 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 85,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation.

