TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share

TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for TransMedics Group in a report released on Monday, April 6th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia anticipates that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for TransMedics Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 million.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransMedics Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

TMDX stock opened at $15.17 on Thursday. TransMedics Group has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.74 million and a PE ratio of -2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average is $17.86.

In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,541.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 209.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 839.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransMedics, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation.

