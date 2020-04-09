Traders Purchase High Volume of DCP Midstream Call Options (NYSE:DCP)

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 4,769 call options on the company. This is an increase of 220% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,490 call options.

DCP stock opened at $6.12 on Thursday. DCP Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $962.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.82.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.43). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Equities analysts predict that DCP Midstream will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DCP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James downgraded DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.45.

In related news, CFO Sean O’brien bought 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $99,165.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,165. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kempen Wouter T. Van bought 64,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $464,400.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 107,425 shares of company stock worth $820,863. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,434,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $465,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,525 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 2,178,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,348,000 after buying an additional 393,205 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,155,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,298,000 after buying an additional 531,875 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 943,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,118,000 after buying an additional 44,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 682,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,705,000 after buying an additional 422,394 shares during the period. 37.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

