Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Meredith (NYSE:MDP)

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 2,273 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 360% compared to the typical daily volume of 494 call options.

NYSE:MDP opened at $14.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.69 and its 200-day moving average is $30.93. Meredith has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $60.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $586.93 million, a P/E ratio of -28.52 and a beta of 1.68.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.40. Meredith had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The business had revenue of $810.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meredith will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This is a boost from Meredith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.05%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meredith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

In other Meredith news, Director Donald C. Berg acquired 10,000 shares of Meredith stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.95 per share, with a total value of $309,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,670.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald C. Berg bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.46 per share, for a total transaction of $137,300.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 42,800 shares of company stock worth $1,119,822. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Meredith by 5,521.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meredith by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Meredith by 417.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Meredith by 82.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Meredith during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

