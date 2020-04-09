Traceability Chain (TAC) Trading Up 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. Traceability Chain has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $4,844.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Traceability Chain has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One Traceability Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, LBank and FCoin.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004751 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00071846 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00380537 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00001008 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00016109 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006966 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00012570 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001488 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Traceability Chain is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 839,795,287 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1 . The official message board for Traceability Chain is blog.tacchain.cn . The official website for Traceability Chain is tacchain.cn

Traceability Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, FCoin and BCEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traceability Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Traceability Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

