TOP (TOP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $163,550.00

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. TOP has a market capitalization of $5.09 million and approximately $163,550.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TOP has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. One TOP token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi Global and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013674 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $216.04 or 0.02954181 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00206861 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00049165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00046885 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

TOP Token Profile

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,779,131,815 tokens. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog

TOP Token Trading

TOP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

